As reported in Christopher Hale (a political operative and writer who ran Catholic outreach for President Obama's 2012 campaign), Pope Leo XIV is weeks away from approving statutes that would vaporize Opus Dei as a unified organization. The group that gave us both Da Vinci Code villains and connections to Spain's Fascist dictator Franco is about to become three separate entities.

When Pope Francis died in April, Opus Dei immediately postponed the reform congress he'd ordered — claiming they needed time to mourn. By "mourn," they apparently meant "hope the new pope forgets about those Argentine prosecutors investigating us for coerced servitude and labor abuses."

Msgr. Fernando Ocáriz scaled the meeting back to "minimum necessary business," church-speak for "let's stall and pray for a miracle." The miracle they got was Pope Leo deciding to finish what Francis started, except with less patience for organizations accused of functioning like cults that exploit vulnerable people through coercive recruitment.

Francis had already stripped them of authority over lay members in 2023 and ordered new statutes in 2022 amid mounting allegations of sexual abuse, labor violations, and demanding celibate numeraries live highly controlled lives marked by labor exploitation. By 2025, Opus Dei still hadn't complied.

The group's secretive "church within a church" operation — complete with a suspiciously fast-tracked canonization of founder Josemaría Escrivá and a fondness for self-inflicted pain as spiritual practice — finally caught up with them.

