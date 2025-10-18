Smilin' Jack: The 3-million-gallon pumpkin lighting up California

A defunct gas storage tank has been cosplaying as a jack-o'-lantern for 72 years.

Smilin' Jack—yes, they named it—sits at an old Phillips 66 refinery in Wilmington, California, where it spends eleven months being a completely unremarkable spherical container and one month being the happiest goddamn thing in the fossil fuel industry.

Workers slap industrial-grade orange paint on this three-million-gallon behemoth every October like they're atoning for decades of environmental sins, one carefully rendered tooth at a time.

Local schools actually organize field trips to stare at painted metal, which says something either very sweet or very depressing about the state of children's entertainment in Wilmington — possibly both.



See also: Pumpkin Gutter