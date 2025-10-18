This Reddit community collects the most disturbing eggs on earth

I recently came across the Weird Eggs Subreddit, and I'm equally fascinated and repulsed. If you are easily grossed out, turn back now. You have been warned.

On r/WeirdEggs, you'll learn things about all the bizarre egg mutations people find inside their cartons, and eggs so horrible that grocery stores spare you from ever knowing they existed. Here's an example of one of the disturbing eggs from the page, which looks like it's filled with a bunch of tiny egg sacs (but apparently they're just air bubbles).

If you happen to find an unsightly or downright grotesque egg, you can upload a photo of it to the Subreddit for the world to see. Weird Eggs is like driving by a car crash. I really don't want to look at any more weird eggs today, but I can't stop.



