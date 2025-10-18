Why every neighborhood needs a mini trinket library

This mini trinket library is the most wonderful thing I've seen all week. The concept behind the mini trinket library is similar to that of the little free library boxes, where you take a book and leave a book. The difference is that the trinket library is for exchanging tchotchkes.

I'm experiencing a ton of fomo over the fact that I don't live near this mini trinket library. I feel like every single neighborhood needs one of these. Life can be difficult, but opening the door to the trinket library every day and seeing what's inside seems like its own form of therapy.

The trinket library in the video is called Philly's tiny treasure spot, and you can find it at 15th & South. The purpose of the project is to spread joy and build community. People are actually participating in good faith — swapping plastic dinosaurs and vintage buttons instead of just stealing everything or leaving their trash. In 2025. In a major American city.

Maybe one day I'll get to visit a trinket library, but for now I'm going to love vicariously through the library's Tik Tok channel.

