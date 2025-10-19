Give your kid's screen time a glow-up with 75% off this Montessori-inspired app

TL;DR: Lock a lifetime subscription to Pok Pok for $59.99 and take $12 off to get it for $47.99 at checkout with coupon code PLAY until November 2!

If you want screen time that doesn't wind kids up like a wind-up toy, Pok Pok goes the other way. It's a Montessori-inspired, ad-free kids' play app for ages 2–8 that trades levels and leaderboards for open-ended exploration. The whole point is gentle, curiosity-first play that still builds real-world basics—early STEM, numbers, cause and effect, problem-solving, language—without the usual flashing-lights vibe. Be sure to enter promo code PLAY to get lifetime access to Pok Pok for just $47.99 until November 2.

Inside the digital playroom, you'll find a rotating mix of toys from otherworldly Space and various Shapes to fashion-forward Dress-up and prehistoric Dinosaurs, with regular seasonal and cultural updates so it doesn't feel stale next month. Open-ended play means it grows with your kid; yes, both a two-year-old and an eight-year-old can find new things to discover. One account covers the family across your devices, and there's even a small surprise gift mailed to your door.

Why parents love Pok Pok

It was created by people with children and shaped by early-childhood experts.

It's privacy-minded too (COPPA-certified and GDPR-compliant, with no ads or sneaky buys).

It runs offline.

It's a clutch travel companion.

When you say "time to stop," the design aims to keep that moment from turning into a meltdown.

The Pok Pok experience is intentionally calm with hand-drawn art, soft sound design, and toys that invite tinkering instead of telling kids exactly what to do. There's no winning or losing, no rules to memorize, no menus or language barriers. Those little hands can just dive in and get to playtime as they please.

And getting started couldn't be easier: open the app, tap a toy, and let curiosity lead. Sit beside them and watch as they explore while you enjoy a quieter room.

Subscribe to Pok Pok for life for just $47.99 (MSRP $250) with code PLAY until this deal ends November 2.

Pok Pok: Lifetime Subscription

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.