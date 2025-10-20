Black Chicagoans charged with felonies for legally carrying firearms

Law-abiding Chicagoans who have gone through the process of obtaining a Firearms Owners ID card and concealed carry license, and properly disclosed their possession of a gun to Chicago police at traffic stops, have been charged with felonies, apparently because they are Black.

"This has been very traumatic for me," McWilliams said. "I feel like my rights were violated."

When Chicago police stopped him on West 79th Street, they told him he had a missing front license plate, according to the arrest report. Police body camera video shows that after the police stopped him, the first thing he did was tell the officers he had a gun in the car.

According to Illinois state law, in order to legally carry a gun in your car, you need a Firearm Owner Identification (FOID) card and a concealed carry license (CCL). CBS News Chicago reviewed McWilliams' firearm license and confirmed it was valid.

The arrest report also acknowledged he was in possession of his card at the time of the stop. McWilliams can even be seen handing it to the officer in the video, and he said he was expecting that to be enough.