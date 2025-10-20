Christopher Reeve's Superman costume is up for auction

Sotheby's upcoming "Film Memorabilia" auction includes some killer pop culture items. A production used Iron Man helmet worn by Robert Downey, Jr., sunglasses worn by Bruce Lee, and a flamethrower prop from Aliens. A Darth Vader lightsaber hilt is available, but since it's from the Obi-Wan Kenobi television show, it's not the top item. The gimer stick used by Yoda in The Empire Strikes Back made my little GenX heart skip a beat when I saw it.

The highlight, however, is a complete screen-worn Superman costume. The costume is actually constructed of pieces of costumes used in the first three Superman movies. As all three were filmed in quick succession, props and costumes were reused in Superman II and III. There are small details from behind the scenes hidden in the costume, like slits that were used for harness strings in Superman, which were sewn shut for flying scenes in Superman II.

I feel I would be remiss in my duties as a pedantic nerd if I did not point out that Action Comics #1, which featured the first appearance of Superman, came out in 1938, not 1931. I wonder which LLM got that wrong.

The costume is displayed on "a bespoke mannequin with painted Christopher Reeve lifecast, on [a] silver metal base in the shape of the Superman emblem." It's unclear if the mannequin and stand are included. The current bid is $250,000, with an estimated final bid of between $600,000 and $800,000. As it is a full Superman costume worn by Christopher Reeve, who is rightfully beloved, I would not be at all surprised if the bidding tops a million dollars.

