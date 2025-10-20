Coast Guard report on Oceangate implosion has hilariously bad redactions

Following the implosion of the Oceangate Titan submarine, the United States Coast Guard convened a Marine Board of Investigation to "determine the causes of the Titan submersible's loss, identify contributing factors, and develop safety recommendations to prevent similar incidents." The board held public hearings and other interviews during the investigation.

The Coast Guard has released its report with the unwieldy, if descriptive, title, "Marine Board's Report Into the Implosion of the Submersible TITAN (CG1788361) in the North Atlantic Ocean Near the Wreck Site of the RMS TITANIC Resulting in the Loss of Five Lives on June 18, 2023." The report is exhaustive, and an interesting read if you have any interest in Stockton Rush's doomed submersible and the world's most toxic workplace. An additional document included with the report is the "Interview of: [REDACTED] Co-designer/Pilot Deepsea Challenger."

A quick search will reveal the lone individual on the planet who fits those criteria, but don't bother, because here is the first question.

Image: USCG Public Domain

Names are redacted to protect the privacy of witnesses, but redacting names without other personally identifiable information protects no one. Although it is humorous in this case, as I'm sure James Cameron is fine with everyone knowing the contents of his testimony, improper redactions are no joke.

