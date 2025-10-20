Don't rely on the cloud! Secure your data for less than a cloud subscription.

TL;DR: With reliable storage and lightning-fast data transfers, get the Western Digital Elements Portable USB External Hard Drive for just $79.99 (Reg. $64.99).

Here's a scary newsflash: you don't own your data. We've gotten so used to the convenience of cloud-based storage that we don't mind shelling out hundreds of dollars per year for the privilege of renting out our data. Then, we're inundated with annoying notifications that we've run out of storage and need to pay more and more and more — when will it end? It ends when you trade in those cloud storage subscriptions for the Western Digital Elements Portable USB External Hard Drive.

Control your data

We don't own our music; instead, we use streaming apps. We don't own our entertainment; instead, we spend our time scrolling through forgettable social media posts or toggling from Netflix to Disney+ to even Peacock, looking for something to watch until we fall asleep unsatisfied. At the very least, we should own our own data. From your photos to your sensitive files or finances, this portable external hard drive lets you own your data.

It may seem normal to give up your files to the cloud storage gods, but it's more risky than ever. You could get hacked. You could lose your data in a glitch. Or you could accidentally sign away your right to AI-training LLMs and find your data leaked to big companies. Scary. But having an efficient external hard drive is like keeping your money under your mattress. And unlike money, it doesn't lose value when you keep it close. You just gain total control.

Unmatched storage, unbeatable price

This 2TB storage device has more space than most phones and many laptops. And, by keeping your data on this external device, you make your other devices run faster by freeing up space. With USB 3.2 Gen 1/USB 3.0 connectivity, you get quick and seamless transfers on the go. Built to work fast and go far, you'll never have to worry about your data again.

Get the Western Digital Elements Portable USB External Hard Drive for just $64.99 (Reg. $79.99).

Western Digital Elements Portable USB 3.0 External Hard Drive (2TB)

