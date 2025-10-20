English townsfolk advised not to swim in the mysterious river foam

A thick layer of foam has formed on the river Thet in Thetford, Norfolk, England, and authorities felt it necessary to tell everyone not to play with or consume it. The Environment Agency reports that the foam's source "has been detected and any further discharge has been stopped," but has not revealed the source.

"The foam is continuing to travel down the river and is visible," a spokesperson said. … An Anglian Water spokeswoman said checks confirmed the foam had been caused "by a third-party" and was not from any of "our equipment or assets in the area". She added: "One of our managers is on site helping the Environment Agency with their checks which will then go back to the third party responsible."

The only reported casualties are fish, and there's a number to call if you notice any fish in distress.

"Our specialist teams have collected samples, detected the possible source, and prevented any further discharge. There will be an ongoing investigation to try to ensure that this does not happen again. "It is possible that we might see a second foam plume today and the foam will continue to travel down the river. It is still visible but will have little environmental impact as it dissipates." On Sunday the agency said it would wait until the pollutant had gone to assess the longer-term effects.

Generally-speaking, human-made foams aren't good news.

Synthetic foams can also develop as the result of water pollution. Spills, discharges or runoff that is contaminated with cleaning agents, nutrients, firefighting foam that contains per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), de-icing solution or other chemical contaminants can contribute to foaming events that are non-natural in origin. Sometimes, both natural processes and pollution contribute to the formation of foam. Without a comprehensive understanding of the local environment, it is difficult to determine if any specific surface water foam event is a result of natural conditions, chemical pollution or both.

Here's a nice video of the Thet on a foamless day.