Examining the rivers of The Witcher 3

Just when I think I'm out, Any Austin pulls me back in. No one holds up a magnifying glass to the intricacies of game design like this guy and his imaginary OSHA clipboard. Personally, I think his magnum opus is still dissecting the plumbing of Starfield, a game that must be at least eighty percent plumbing by volume, but as long as there are open worlds out there, there will be design decisions to poke at.

Accompanying the third season of Netflix's Witcher show (probably coincidentally) is an examination of The Witcher 3's river system. If you're tempted to replay by the show, you can now do it knowing whether the Pontar would work in real life or not.

Spoiler alert: as with every aspect of The Witcher 3, CD Projekt RED put a truly unreasonable amount of thought into its worldspace design. It's hard to imagine how The Witcher 4 will top it, but luckily figuring that out isn't my job.