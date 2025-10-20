Gallery Edition of Elfquest's Hidden Years

The gigantic hardcover "gallery edition" of the early issues of Wendy and Richard Pini's ElfQuest is one of my favorite books, and now it's getting a companion volume: the ElfQuest: Hidden Years Gallery Edition. Hidden Years featured astonishing watercolor artwork by Wendy Pini, illustrating a series of one-off stories set in the primitive World of Two Moons. If you like, are, or intend to become a feral elf living your best life in the company of wolves, here is the definitive book for you.

The first five issues contained standalone stories that could be enjoyed by anyone. Wendy Pini created those iconic pages in vibrant watercolor, with each brush stroke, line, and tint now presented in a unique gallery edition hardcover to present the full effect of her original art pages, which are now permanently housed at Columbia University's Rare Book & Manuscript Library for preservation and study. Each of the five color issues within the ElfQuest: Hidden Years Gallery Edition hardcover are standalone stories, unlettered to offer an unprecedented look at Wendy Pini's lush artwork, complete with her margin notes, color tests, and behind-the-scenes material. This volume is a powerful example of the incredible world-building and visual storytelling in ElfQuest that has set the standard in fantasy comics for decades.

It'll be out next year, but you can pre-order it already: ElfQuest: Hidden Years Gallery Edition [Amazon]

Image: Warp Graphics

