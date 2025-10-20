Helldivers 2 pisses off its community once again

Arrowhead, the developers of Helldivers 2, have a history of pissing off their community. This time, they seem to have gone to war with their biggest fans, the content creators who keep the community informed.

It seems Arrowhead, at a time when their game's performance is so abysmal that it is bricking PC players' hardware, decided to silence their creator community. When a YouTuber made less of a joke and more of a facial gesture about the game, Arrowhead nuked them from its creator program.

Going to war with their creators right now is a particularly poor choice, as those are the players most struggling with HD2's terrible performance. Trying to stream and record video while playing the game causes tons of stutter and crashing, in some cases, eating up expensive video cards and reputedly bricking entire machines. The video above claims the issue is the games performance is so taxing it is exposing factory defects in some hardware.

