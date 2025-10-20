How the Louvre was hit by that cinematic Paris jewel heist

Jewel thieves in Paris pulled off a Hollywood-style caper, targeting the crown jewels of France.



The thieves targeted the museum's Apollo Gallery, which houses what remains of France's crown jewels.

They appeared to have used a mechanical ladder to access an upper floor, where they broke a window to enter the building.

Paris prosecutors say the damage is being assessed, while Culture Minister Rachida Dati says one stolen item was found near the museum after the thieves had fled. French media reports say the item was a crown belonging to Napoleon III's wife Eugénie, which was damaged.

Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez described the stolen jewels as "priceless" and "of immeasurable heritage value".