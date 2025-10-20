Inside the odd domains of the lesser-known saints

There are a lot of off-the-wall creators out there, but one of my personal favorites is Tor's Cabinet of Curiosities. The eponymous Tor has made a decent career out of making video essays on, essentially, whatever the hell he wants to, from the time Wikipedia was besieged by a weirdly horny Star Trek-obsessed administrator to the depressing history of British food. His entire oeuvre is, in essence, one rabbit hole after another, and his latest offering — Lives Of The Really Weird Saints — is no exception.

This time around, Tor shines a light on the strangest people to ever be canonized, so you know who to pray to next time you're buying illegal drugs. There are some weird ones here.