Kenny Loggins furious Trump used "Danger Zone" to accompany himself crapping on America



Musician Kenny Loggins is reportedly furious after Donald Trump shared an AI video using his Top Gun hit "Danger Zone" and bizarrely depicting Trump crapping on America.

The usage was unauthorized, and Loggins' representatives have said the song's use in a political context that insults the country is "a grotesque distortion of its spirit." The controversy adds Loggins to a long list of artists who've publicly objected to Trump using their music. Sadly, most of these artists do not own the rights to their music, and it is licensed through a blanket agreement with a political campaign. Doesn't stop their anger at being associated with something so foul.

The 19-second video features Trump wearing a crown in a fighter jet labeled "King Trump." He posted the video to his Truth Social account following Saturday's nationwide "No Kings" rallies that were organized in protest of Trump and his administration. The video shows Trump dropping the apparent fecal matter on someone who looks like left-wing influencer Harry Sisson and other protesters gathered in an area that seems to be Times Square in New York City. NBC

Of course, Speaker of the House Johnson has already declared the disgusting video "satire."

