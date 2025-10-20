Never accept a puppy from a scammer

As far as spectator sports go, scambaiting is worthy of the Olympics. Entertainment value aside, wasting the time of scammers to keep them from scamming others is a noble pursuit. The best among them also take time to delve into the inner workings of a scam operation… say, for instance, a dog breeder selling puppies that don't exist.

A single email kicks off a journey involving IP tracing, anal glands, and AI-generated essays. That said, I'm wary of scambaiting videos that end with the scammer supposedly turning toward the side of good — fake remorse is a strategy that more and more scammers are catching on to, especially when it still results in a payday from kind-hearted scambaiters. Hopefully, an eerily similar dog breeding page won't pop up later down the line.