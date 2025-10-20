Retrospecs: system-accurate pixel art filter app for iOS

Retrospecs turns photos and artwork into pixel art, and not just by crudely resizing them. It provides filters for a variety of classic systems, with accurate pixel aspect ratios, pallettes and character sets (for textmode art)—and tutorials on importing the images into the systems whose hardware they imitate.

• Different systems generally favour different dither styles. For example, a lot of ZX Spectrum images work best with Floyd-Steinberg dithering, whereas systems with a larger set of available colours tend to work best with Bayer 8×8.

• Adding noise (via the "Noise" slider under the Options tab in the converter) tends to help the character emulations produce good results.

• You can create a custom emulation based on an existing emulation by holding down two fingers on the preview in the converter.

• If you're using a "random" based Option in the converter (noise, corruption, etc.) you can double tap the preview image to change the random seed.

• If you're using an iPad that supports split-screen mode, you can drag media directly into the home view and converter.

The only drawback: it's iOS/iPadOS only

