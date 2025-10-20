I hope you're ready for an unforgettable luncheon, because the Steamed Hams meme is somehow still going after years of parody, reinvention, reanimation, and more. You may remember the excellent reimagining of Steamed Hams as a Soviet-banned cartoon from the 60s, which I would have called the peak of the trend until recently. Not one to rest on his laurels, the mind behind that video — Canadian filmmaker Tyrone Deise — has returned with a 43-minute-long live-action Steamed Hams adaptation in the vein of My Dinner With Andre. Can a meme be a masterpiece? I think this one has a decent claim to that distinction.
Steamed Hams meme reaches its final form: a feature-length 'My Dinner With Andre' parody
- comedy
- lol
- memes
- Steamed Hams
- video
