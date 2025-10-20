Taylor Swift wears a t-shirt and brings in over $2 million in donations for otters

You may have heard about a little indie record that just came out called "The Life of a Showgirl." Taylor Swift's latest album was accompanied by a movie, shown exclusively in theaters this weekend, "The Official Release Party of a Showgirl. " In it, Taylor was spotted in behind-the-scenes footage wearing a "vintage" '90s t-shirt from the Monterey Bay Aquarium featuring sea otters.

The aquarium immediately saw an uptick in $13 donations. For fellow old people, thirteen is Taylor's lucky number.

The aquarium tracked down the original art to remake the shirt and started a fundraiser, with donors of $65.13 getting one of the reissued t-shirts. The aquarium blew through its initial $1.3 million goal in seven hours and finally "hit paws" on the campaign when donations reached over $2.3 million.

That's a lot of t-shirts and a lot of money to help the otters, along with the other good work the Monterey Bay Aquarium does in ocean conservation. True to their mission of fighting plastic pollution in the oceans, the shirts are "PVC-free, water-based ink that's better for the planet and our ocean, and 100% cotton material that doesn't shed microplastics in the wash."

