The best pocket multi-tool just got better

I've been using the same Leatherman Wave since the late 1990s. The Wave is a massively popular pocket multi-tool that has outclassed the Swiss Army Knife. After decades of being Leatherman's flagship tool, they've updated it to be even better.

The scissors and the knife blade updates are the big changes here. I am not clear if the "New Wave" bit driver system is gone, which my Wave pre-dates, and I never really liked. There are a number of variations produced by Leatherman over the years, the Wave+ and the Wave Alpha, but none have seemed to really be an improvement until now. The grips look great and will make the tool more ergonomic. While my aged Wave works fantastically, it is a steel brick in the hand.

