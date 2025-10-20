Why is Quantic Dream making a multiplayer game?

Detroit: Become Human and Heavy Rain writer/director David Cage might be a creep who obsesses over his actresses to an uncomfortable degree, but at least he also can't write an emotionally engaging story to save his life. Detroit in particular jumps the cyber-shark in the first fifteen minutes when one of the main characters is made to take an "android-only seat" in the back of a bus. Very subtle, David.

Even so, Quantic Dream, Cage's studio, has carved out something of a niche for itself in the realm of cinematic, story-driven games aiming for replayability above all else. Groan-worthy allegory aside, there's plenty of appeal to be had in running Detroit back five or six times just to see every possible permutation of your actions — and enjoy more of Bryan Dechart's adorable android detective, who might be the best character the studio has ever put out. Quantic Dream's next project is a Star Wars High Republic game that's been in quiet development hell for years; the studio's first licensed project in its almost thirty-year history.

But evidently, that's not all. A recent blog post by David Cage assuring us that, no, Star Wars Eclipse hasn't been cancelled, also included this interesting tidbit:

After years as a single-project studio, we also decided to take a new step. Multiple teams are fully dedicated to crafting the next generation of great games, including something very different, a competitive multiplayer experience, born from the same spirit of curiosity and creativity that has always defined us. This new title may surprise our fans as it is very different from what we have done so far. But taking risks, challenging ourselves, exploring new ways of playing and telling stories, and attempting what seems impossible, has always been part of our DNA. We also know how demanding it is to create something new. Earning the trust of players, standing out in such a competitive space, and introducing fresh concepts is incredibly challenging. And since we have no legacy in this genre, we know we have everything to prove — which is why your support and feedback will be essential. Together, we believe we can create something truly unique.

Two things are evident to me: One, this is quite obviously a result of multiplayer and monetization-obsessed Chinese publisher NetEase acquiring the studio in 2022 and wanting a return on that investment. Two, this is going to crash and burn to a comical degree. Quantic Dream has never put out a multiplayer game, much less any game at all that could be accused of having actual gameplay.

The very concept of live-service multiplayer goes so starkly against everything the studio has done in the last thirty years, and this kind of sharp left turn never bodes well for a developer's longevity. Mash X to avoid layoffs.