6 pound steel phone case

The 6 Pound Phone Case weighs as much as a gallon of paint and is machined from a block of stainless steel. Chunky, dense and sharp-cornered, it's "designed to be inconvenient" and to encourage less phone use.

The design is by Matter Neuroscience and "started as a joke." Now it's a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign; if it completes, your $210 pledge will get you a case for "any modern iPhone." It also comes with an "I hate my phone" sticker.

We're wired for face-to-face connection, not endless scrolling. Our brains have 6 feel-good neurotransmitters, only 2 of which are easily activated by your phone (dopamine and serotonin). The other 4 (cannabinoids, testosterone, opioids, and oxytocin) are activated more easily IRL, and with other people.

A brass model is also available; it's slightly heavier, and $500.

If the design looks old-school, that's because it is. The year they have in mind is 1983, year of the Dynatac. "This is not for people looking for a sleek case," the creators warn, "It's for people serious about breaking phone addiction without giving up the tools they need."

A less inconvenient alternative might be a dumbphone.

Update: Fast Company interviewed Logan Ivey, the designer.

Ivey's invention is the latest in a recent series of out-there projects designed to help smartphone users "hack" their brains into cutting the doomscroll short. In the late 2010s, dumbphones enjoyed a spike in popularity—but since then, many users have met with the unfortunate reality that they need smartphone functions like maps, Google, email, and other services to navigate the day-to-day.

6 Pound Phone Case [Kickstarter]