81% off a MacBook Air? Here's why you'll never regret going refurbished

TL;DR: Get a refurbished Apple MacBook Air for just $179.97 (Reg. $999).

The price of everything is going up. First of all, there's inflation. There's also a cost-of-living crisis thanks to stagnant wages and mass layoffs. Meanwhile, the tariffs, regulations, cost of manufacturing, and material scarcity caused by geopolitics have changed the products on our shelves and how much they cost. Even a monolith like Apple is subject to those changes. And as rumors fly about potential price spikes, you're right to be worried about the cost of necessary tools like your laptop. Which is why you should consider buying a refurbished MacBook Air.

Why refurbished?

Buying refurbished technology is like buying from a quality second-hand hand vintage, or consignment store. It has endless advantages for both your wallet and your convenience. Just like a curated vintage store, where you don't have to rummage in the bins for nuggets of gold, shopping refurbished saves you from trolling through Craigslist, eBay, and other second-hand markets for deals.

Instead, with this verified Grade "A/B" refurbished MacBook, you can be sure that your product is in near-perfect condition with only superficial scuffing, but otherwise working battery, operability, and a clear screen. That means there's nothing to disrupt the signature Apple Retina display. And you won't experience any strange whirring or slowing of performance.

Why MacBook Air?

The MacBook Air is one of the most convenient laptops on the market. Its sleek design and lightweight portability make it the easiest device to take on the go. Plus, its versatility is the reason it is beloved and trusted by business professionals, students, and creatives alike. The only drawback of an Apple Mac is its price. But with this refurbished model, you get all of the pros with none of the cons.

Get a refurbished Apple MacBook Air for just $179.97 (Reg. $999).

Apple MacBook Air 13.3″ (2017) i5 1.8GHz 8GB RAM 128GB SSD (Refurbished)

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.