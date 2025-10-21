Actual public health experts issue statement: "GET VACCINATED"

Yesterday, October 20, 2025, the Big Cities Health Coalition issued a statement with a clear and direct message: "Get Vaccinated." They also stressed how vaccines have "eradicated devastating diseases and saved millions of lives" and decried the declining vaccination rates across the county, the rise of "deadly outbreaks" of measles, polio, that have accompanied that decline, and the rise of anti-vaccine disinformation and policy occurring under the current situation. They state:

We are deeply troubled by the repeated false claims about vaccines from too many federal officials, which have contributed directly to these trends. We are equally concerned about recent changes to the recommended childhood and adult immunization schedules that unnecessarily limit access to vaccines. It is imperative that federal health leaders follow the lead of pediatricians and medical researchers and support vaccination to protect our children, families, and communities.

They also reiterate their plea for us all to get vaccinated:

Nothing matters more to us than protecting the health of those we serve. With respiratory virus season rapidly approaching, we strongly encourage all Americans to tune out the political noise about vaccines. Instead, talk with your doctor and other trusted health care providers or public health officials about which vaccines are right for you and your loved ones. Doing so can save many lives — including your own.

Please, folks, I'm begging! Let's listen to these actual, bonafide public health experts and not to people who guzzle raw milk, swim in infested waters, and host brain worms!

The Big Cities Health Coalition is made up of public health experts and leaders from America's largest metropolitan health departments and its purpose is to "exchange strategies and jointly address issues to promote and protect the health and safety of the 61 million people they serve." Members of the coalition represent 35 of the largest cities in the United States, including Austin, Baltimore, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Las Vegas, Long Beach, Memphis, Oakland, New York City, Minneapolis, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Portland, San Diego, Seattle, Washington DC, and more, and serve about 1 in 5 people in the United States.

Read the letter here and learn more about the Big Cities Health Coalition here.

