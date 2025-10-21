Birds really do prefer pooping on certain cars

If you have ever felt that pooping birds specifically targeted your car, you are not alone, and you may not be imagining it. A new survey reveals that certain colors and makes of cars are more likely to be hit by bird excrement.

The Bird Dropping Report was produced by Alan's Factory Outlet, a family-owned Virginia company that manufactures carports and garages. The survey methodology is unknown, and the company has an obvious interest in proving the need for its products. That being said, they gathered a lot of detailed information about the preferences of defecating birds.

Owners of red cars often believe that both highway patrols and birds unfairly single them out. The notion that they get pulled over more often than other colors is a myth. However, they rank second only to brown cars in the survey, with black coming in third. Lighter colors are more likely to escape birds' wrath, likely because of the way birds perceive colors. Rams, Jeeps, and Chevrolets topped the list for birds' preferred makes.

One unexpected result in the survey was that "More than 1 in 20 Americans (6%) had canceled or delayed plans because their car was too dirty…" I really hope these are all cases of an absolute bird bombardment, because no one should be canceling plans over a little bird poop.

Previously:

• Poop on everyone as a beautiful seagull

• Symon is a funny parrot who loudly announces when she poops

• Macrocilix maia, a moth that evolved to look like flies eating glistening bird shit