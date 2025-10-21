Business owner? You're at risk. Protect your data for 65% off

TL;DR: Get seamless web hosting with a 3-year subscription to the IONOS Web Hosting Plus Plan for just $99.99 (Reg. $288.00).

They're calling the job hunt a humiliation ritual. And despite the faux-optimistic reports you hear about employment rates, everyone is talking about it: getting hired is pretty much impossible right now. That's why many people are betting on themselves and starting businesses. Sound like you? Don't forget this crucial step: protecting your business from potential threats with the IONOS Web Hosting Plus Plan.

A web hosting platform you can rely on

Disney movies taught us best: when the going gets tough, some people dig in and try to find the adventure in the ride, while others turn to bad behavior. In business, bad behavior looks like malware, hacks, and data breaches. To keep yourself protected, this professional web hosting app keeps you safe from potential bad actors.

With a 99.99% uptime guarantee, IONOS is one of the most reliable web hosting platforms on the market, not to mention affordable. With fast loading times and daily backups, you can rely on IONOS to have your business's back.

Level up with the premium plan

With the premium plan, you can protect yourself from website attacks with DDoS protection, plus backups for up to six days. Plus, with constant malware-scanning, you'll never have anything slip through the cracks.

You also get advanced security features such as:

Unlimited websites

Unlimited redundant storage

Unlimited databases

Enhanced CPU & MEM resources

SSH, SFTP, WP-CLI access

Free domain for 1 year

Free Wildcard SSL certificate

Professional email

Unmetered bandwidth

1-click installs

Daily backup and recovery

Free 24/7 support

And more!

Get a 3-year subscription to the IONOS Web Hosting Plus Plan for just $99.99 (Reg. $288.00).

IONOS Web Hosting Plus Plan: 3-Year Subscription

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.