Can they see you? The spooky appeal of watching live traffic cameras online

Did you know that when you're out driving, someone could be watching you from their bedroom? On TrafficVision.Live you can watch live feeds of traffic cameras in different cities. The cameras show cars speeding by, busy highways, desolate side streets, and even pedestrians.

To use Traffic Vision, you can simply scroll the homepage of random traffic camera feeds. If you're interested in seeing a specific state or town, you can select those from the drop down menu. There's also a "map view" option if you want to search through the cameras that way.

There's something a bit eerie about watching these cameras, partly because the people driving by don't know you're watching them. The videos themselves have a spooky "liminal space" feel. People watching (or car watching) from the comfort of your own bed is a strange yet mesmerizing activity, made more exciting by the idea that you never know exactly what you may see on the cameras.

