Dara Ojo's gorgeous macrophotography of bugs captures their quirky and curious personalities

Photographer Dara Ojo has been gifting the world with his gorgeous macrophotography of bugs of all sorts. Once you look at his photographs and videos, you won't see bugs the same way. I've been scrolling through his Instagram and I'm just blown away by his talent and his ability to truly capture the personalities of the creatures he encounters. It's really amazing! I mean, just look how adorable this damselfly is, sitting on a flower, cleaning herself up. I swear she's smiling, she just looks so happy, and her little arms look so cute rubbing her eyes and head. And the way she licks the dew off her arm with her little mouth is ridiculously charming. And check out this moth who is so fluffy and furry, with the cutest little half smile on its face. I just want to cuddle with it!

CNN describes Ojo's work as "showing tiny critters in all their odd, beautiful glory," and explains that Ojo, who was born in Lagos, Nigeria and now lives in Edmonton, Alberta, is driven by his passion to educate the public and to conserve insects through his work. In an interview with CNN, Ojo stated, "Every time I'm shooting an insect I'm delighted, curious and intrigued by the art and detail of their structure." CNN also provides insight into how Ojo's passion for photographing bugs developed:

Ojo's first encounter with photography was using his father's Nikon camera as a child. He photographed birds, snakes, frogs and other creatures. Much later, he was teaching English in China when the Covid-19 pandemic struck and began photographing insects as a remedy to the boredom of lockdown. But there was another purpose too: amid the deluge of photographs of different animals he saw online, Ojo noticed relatively little high-profile work of nature's smallest creations. He wanted to fill this gap, "and also create some positive publicity for insects." . . . Ojo says, "I'm in awe of them when I am shooting. I see in them how God is a perfect designer, and the need for us to protect them."

On his website Ojo describes himself as a "conservation storyteller," and explains his journey into macrophotography:

My fascination with the hidden world of insects began in China during a period of isolation that pushed me to look closer at the life around me. What started as a creative experiment soon became a passion — one that opened my eyes to an entire universe often overlooked.

He explains that he has come to see bugs not just as "subjects of beauty" but as "vital players in the story of life on Earth." He continues:

That realization has shaped my mission: to use photography as a bridge between art and science, sparking curiosity, shifting perceptions, and inspiring conservation. The journey continues, and through exhibitions, educational outreach, and storytelling, I hope to share the wonder I've found — one frame at a time. And this is only the beginning—there are more ecosystems and untold stories waiting to be discovered.

CNN reports that Ojo has photographed over 40 kinds of spiders, 50 moth species, 30 butterfly species, and much more. His work is finding its way to a large audience due to social media, and was also recently featured in the documentary "Bugs that Rule the World." He also somehow manages to work full time as a data analyst at the University of Alberta.

Thanks for the wonderful glimpse into the world of bugs, Dara! I can't wait to see what (and who!) is next!

See more of Dara's work on his Instagram or website.

Previously:

• Book of Monsters (1914): Early macro photography of creepy crawlies by Marian and David Fairchild

• Watch: Mesmerizing macro footage of a snail eating a strawberry

• A cluster of ladybug eggs hatch in this gorgeous time-lapse video

• Microscopic images from Arthur E. Smith's 1909 'Nature Through Microscope and Camera