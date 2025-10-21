Elon Musk's cars can't drive themselves, but they sure can drive lawsuits

Tesla's "Full Self-Driving" turns out to be full of something, but it ain't self-driving. After years of promises that every car since 2019 was "autonomy-ready," the company now admits that the hardware won't cut it. Elon's self-driving revolution is still waiting at a red light, but the check has already been cashed.

At first, CEO Elon Musk claimed that FSD software updates on newer HW4 cars would lag roughly 6 months behind updates to HW3 cars to make sure to deliver the promised self-driving capability to those who have been waiting and paid for the promised capabiltiy a long time ago. That strategy barely lasted a few months. Tesla quickly started releasing new FSD updates to HW4 cars first and it now hasn't released a significant update to HW3 cars in close to a year. Tesla only admitted in January 2025 that HW3 won't be able to support unsupervised self-driving. Musk claimed that Tesla would retrofit the computers, but there has been no word about it for 10 months. Electrek

And the lawsuits have already been rolling in…

As we recently reported, thousands of Tesla owners have now joined a class action lawsuit in Australia over Tesla misleading customers with its self-driving promises. It adds to similar ongoing lawsuits in the US and China. With hundreds of thousands of FSD customers who paid up to $15,000 for package, Tesla is on the hook for billions of dollars in compensations or retrofits in the best-case scenario. Electrek

