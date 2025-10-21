Happy birthday, Fallout: New Vegas!

Fifteen years ago, one of the best role-playing games ever made was released. Although it was "just" a consolation title, contracted out to another studio under a strict deadline to give IP holder Bethesda time to work on Skyrim, Fallout: New Vegas nonetheless managed to emerge as the fan favorite of the long-running RPG series.

From the moment you open the main menu and get hit with the rustiest bass note known to man, it's immediately apparent that New Vegas is special. It returns to the first two Fallout games both physically and otherwise, serving as an indirect sequel to 1998's Fallout 2 as well as bringing role-playing and player choice back to the forefront — values that were heavily deprioritized in Bethesda's own more cinematic Fallout 3. (And again in Fallout 4, but that's a whole other can of worms.)

Taking what made the first two games such massive hits and modernizing it without losing its soul would have been a Herculean task in any circumstance, but it's even more impressive that Obsidian managed to pull it off in just eighteen months with minimal support from Bethesda beyond access to Fallout 3's engine and assets. Four expansion packs (and four more hits) followed. It was probably this — being outdone in the eyes of fans by a smaller, scrappier team — that led Bethesda to treat New Vegas as a black sheep of sorts, refusing to acknowledge or merchandise it for much of the past fifteen years.

Naturally, this only lasted until the Fallout TV show needed a hit of fanservice. As discussed on this site already, Season 2 will be taking place in New Vegas, where, in all likelihood, they'll probably mess it up. There have been no announced plans for any kind of New Vegas followup, such as an Oblivion-style remaster or the long-rumored sequel, and Bethesda's anniversary celebration seems to have begun and ended with them releasing a single piece of official art.

With the anniversary now and the show releasing in just a couple short months, it does seem like the perfect time to announce something Vegas-related.

Either way, we'll always have the original, supported by an ever-growing pool of polished mods to keep it fresh forever. If you've been thinking about taking on Courier Six's fateful delivery once again, now is as good a time as any. Happy trails, pardner!