ICE vehicle rear-ends community observer in Oxnard

Video evidence obtained by LA TACO shows that the ICE Gestapo lied, again, about an incident and their abhorrent behavior.

A dash cam in Oxnard shows that an ICE agent's idea of "community outreach" is ramming a local observer's truck during a so-called enforcement operation. The unmarked federal SUV slammed into Leonardo Espartaco Martínez's vehicle, then detained him, according to LA TACO. ICE says it was chasing a suspect. The video says otherwise: chaos on a sunny California street.

No police lights are turned on at any point in the footage L.A. TACO reviewed. The agent rear ends him and stops. Martinez pulls forward slowly. The Jeep speeds up and goes into oncoming traffic before ramming the rear passenger door, on the driver's side of Martinez's vehicle at 7:47 a.m. The Jeep's grill and bumper is damaged and hanging down. The Jeep stops and agents get out of the driver's side and passenger's side of the vehicle. They then reenter the Jeep. Martinez drives forward slowly down the street. The Jeep catches up with Martinez as he turns onto another street. The rear view footage ends at 7:48 a.m. There is no audio captured on the dash cam or the rearview camera. Secondary footage captured by a bystander and reviewed by L.A. TACO shows the vehicles circling each other. Martinez's passenger driver's side is smashed in and the rear light hangs off. No police lights are seen flashing in this video either. LA TACO

An email from the Oxnard Police Department claims an ICE supervisor portrayed the incident as being caused by the community observer and claimed Federal jurisdiction. Oxnard PD remained on scene to protect the crowd of observers that gathered, but allowed ICE to conduct the "investigation."

Previously:

• ICE Gestapo arrests banana-clad clarinetist at Portland protest

• ICE traumatizes Chicago school children, Los Angeles declares immigration sweeps a county-wide emergency

• MAGA supporter shocked when ICE locks up his wife

• Chicago couple avoids 8-year sentence after grand jury declines to indict in ICE protest case