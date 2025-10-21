"Progressive populist" Graham Platner has Nazi totenkopf tattoo

Graham Platner is a rising star in the Democratic Party, running for one of Maine's two seats in the U.S. Senate on a sharply "populist" progressive platform. A few days ago, we learned of old Reddit comments that required explanation: he asked why black people don't tip, said rural White Americans are stupid racists, and declared himself a communist. If this might be put down to shitposting ("not reflective at all of who I am," he said), Platner turns out to have another problem: a Nazi totenkopf tattoo on his breast.

Uh, and we went ashore and split Croatia, myself and a few of the other machine gun squad leaders. Uh, and we got very inebriated and we just we did what Marines on Liberty do and we decided to go get a tattoo. Um, and we went to a tattoo parlor in Split, Croatia, and we chose a terrifying looking skull and crossbones off the wall because we were Marines and, you know, skulls and crossbones are pretty standard military uh military thing. And we got those tattoos and then we all moved on with our lives

He's had it for 19 years, reportedly, without ever learning what it was. At best he's a complete naif, at worst a crypto-nazi, and in either case an excellent candidate for the next congress's "hyperfetterman" character. We would have no-one to blame but ourselves.

That said, here's a picture of how completely the organized left was smothered by U.S. political and media elites. In a week where 7m people protested against a president who posts videos of himself as a king defecating on other Americans and is demolishing part of the White House, the choices in Maine's Democratic Party primary election are "oldest freshman Senator in history" or "guy with Nazi tat."

The footage comes from a Pod Save America video: