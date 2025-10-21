Science? Never heard of it! RFK Jr endorses saturated fats

RFK Jr. plans to unveil dietary guidance encouraging more saturated fat, reversing decades of heart-health science. Doctors are facepalming nationwide.

The Quack from Camelot is expected to deliver a new message to Make America Healthy Again: go ahead and butter up! Your arteries can take it! In a move that feels ripped from a parody of 1950s medicine, the Health Secretary is reportedly preparing guidelines urging people to eat MORE saturated fat. The policy flies in the face of decades of research linking fatty diets to heart disease, stroke, and, well, early death. Public-health experts are baffled; cardiologists are clutching their chests. It's the latest chapter in the administration's crusade against expertise, expanding from vaccines to bacon

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is set to unveil new guidance encouraging the consumption of more foods previously considered unhealthy, including those high in saturated fats.

Kennedy has argued that Americans need more trans and saturated fats, not less, saying foods like butter, cheese, milk and red meat have been unfairly demonized for decades. The updated guidance could be released as soon as this month…

…Currently, U.S. dietary guidelines, which are updated every five years, suggest Americans limit saturated fats to 10% of their daily calorie intake. However, the American Heart Association advises keeping that intake under 6%.