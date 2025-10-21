Shockingly, Republicans turned on a Trump nominee who called himself a Nazi

Unlike their former colleague Vice President JD Vance, who immediately forgave the adult "Young Republicans" who said they love Hitler, Senate Republicans have drawn a line. Trump's appointee for the Office of Special Counsel was forced to withdraw from consideration after texts revealed he considers himself to have "a Nazi streak."

President Donald Trump 's pick to lead a federal watchdog agency withdrew from consideration Tuesday evening, after his offensive text messages were made public and GOP senators revolted.

Paul Ingrassia, who was nominated to lead the Office of Special Counsel, had been scheduled to have his confirmation hearing this week.

On Monday, however, Politico reported on a text chat that showed him saying the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday should be "tossed into the seventh circle of hell." Ingrassia also described himself in the chat as having "a Nazi streak" at times.

After the texts came to light, several Republican senators said they would not support his nomination. They included some of the most conservative and stalwart Trump allies in the Senate.