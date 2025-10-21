Silent Hill 2 remake tops 2.5 million sales, secures franchise's future

Sure, legendary psychological horror franchise Silent Hill might have more bad games than good ones by a wide margin, but that's never going to change if the series is dropped entirely. I quite liked the remake of Silent Hill 2 despite some heavy padding and pacing issues that, in my mind, still make it inferior to the original. Evidently, a few other people also quite liked it, as Konami recently announced the game has hit 2.5 million sales worldwide, bringing sales of the series overall to 10 million.

That's right: this one game accounts for a full quarter of the lifetime sales of a 26-year-old series with ten mainline entries. There's really no more ringing endorsement than that.

If you can't read Japanese, this just says "we made a lot of money."

No such milestones have been announced for the latest original game, Silent Hill f. Between this and Metal Gear Solid Delta, the remake trend seems to be treating Konami very well, even if it is an inadvertent admission that the industry of today doesn't really have any good ideas left. Hopefully, this is taken as a sign that Silent Hill still has an audience — I need a proper Silent Hill 5 already, because that weird PSP one certainly wasn't it.