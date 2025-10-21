Study shows marijuana is an effective treatment for chronic lower back pain

A new study shows that marijuana is an effective non-opioid treatment for chronic lower back pain.

Confirming what we all knew, a large, late-stage clinical trial published in Nature Medicine has found that a full-spectrum cannabis extract can modestly but significantly reduce chronic low back pain. This phase three study, involving more than eight hundred adults, compared a standardized Cannabis sativa extract to a placebo over three months. Participants receiving the extract reported meaningful pain reductions, particularly those with neuropathic or severe pain, and only a few discontinued use due to side effects. Researchers say the findings add real evidence that carefully formulated cannabis medicines have a legitimate role in treating persistent pain without the addiction risks of opioids.

The results of the VER-CLBP-001 trial demonstrate that VER-01 provides meaningful pain reduction compared to the placebo, accompanied by distinct improvements in physical function and sleep quality, two key factors that contribute to participants perceiving the effects of VER-01 as clinically meaningful. Additionally, participants in the VER-01 arm required substantially lower rescue medication use less rescue medication. These results are of high clinical relevance, as substantiated by a significantly higher proportion of participants randomized to VER-01 achieving well-recognized thresholds of meaningful pain relief, including a ≥30% and ≥50% pain reduction, as well as a ≥2-point decrease on the 11-point NRS22,23. Nature

Years ago, I gave up opioids for pain relief of my spinal stenosis and degenerative disc disease. I relied on marijuana for nearly two decades, until I became proficient enough at pilates and other core exercises to no longer need it. When the pain is bad, I now prefer a muscle relaxant and rest, and have cut marijuana out, but during the many years I was unable to self-manage the pain, weed was the way.

