"Taxation without representation": House delays swearing-in of Grijalva to block a vote

The Attorney General for the State of Arizona has filed a lawsuit demanding Speaker of the House Mike Johnson stop stalling and seat Congressperson-elect Grijalva. Johnson has done everything he can to delay the Democrats picking up the final vote they need to release the Epstein files.

Arizona has sued the Speaker of the House for ghosting democracy. After winning her special election weeks ago, Rep.-elect Adelita Grijalva still hasn't been sworn in because MAGA Mike Johnson apparently decided Arizona's 7th District doesn't need representation. State Attorney General Kris Mayes says Johnson's stunt isn't just partisan, it's unconstitutional. Eight hundred thousand Arizonans are left without a voice in Congress because the Speaker is blocking their elected Representative. It's "taxation without representation," twenty-first century edition, now starring procedural obstruction instead of powdered wigs.

"For weeks, the speaker has stonewalled, delayed and twisted himself into knots trying to justify what is, at its core, a brazen act of voter disenfranchisement," Mayes wrote for MSNBC. Johnson has said that Grijalva will be seated once the government reopens from its nearly four-week shutdown, although there is nothing preventing the speaker from calling the House back into session now. Grijalva is also a plaintiff in the lawsuit. "I am grateful to Attorney General Mayes for her support in fighting for the voices of more than 800,000 Arizonans who are currently being silenced by Speaker Johnson," Grijalva told MSNBC. "Arizona will not beg for its full representation in Congress," Mayes wrote in an MSNBC op-ed after filing the lawsuit. "We will not sit quietly while 813,000 Arizonans are treated as second-class citizens. Arizona's right to full representation in Congress is not up for debate, and it is not a pawn for Johnson to use as leverage in his shutdown fight with Democrats." Mayes added that Grijalva's constituents are "being taxed without representation." MSNBC

The longer Mike Johnson keeps Grijalva out of Congress, the longer the Epstein files stay buried.

