The coolest Mario Kart tracks you'll never get to play

As far as launch titles go, Mario Kart World has been a bit of a mixed bag. It was heavily discussed online at launch simply because it was the only big new game to play on your shiny Switch 2, but has faded into the background in recent months, with more hardcore players flocking back to Mario Kart 8, the previous entry.

It's here where RiazorMC, one of the most polarizing figures in the Mario Kart community, lives. On the one hand, he makes the coolest custom tracks you've ever seen in your life. Here's one combining every Mario Kart DS track:

Here's a Minecraft one that's as breathtaking as it is illegal:

Unfortunately, the reason why RiazorMC is so polarizing is that he doesn't actually release any of these tracks.

Although they're fully playable in game and towering feats of level design, they exist solely for him to flex on his YouTube channel. Unfortunately, this means the closest you'll get to actually being able to play these yourself is holding a controller while you watch the videos. If only Mario Kart World was even half this creative.