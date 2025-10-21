The Good Liars do No Kings

If you missed the No Kings rallies recently (and I wouldn't tell you if I was there or not, fed), first of all, get out there. Second of all, if you were wondering what they were like, left-wing comedy duo The Good Liars documented the Washington, DC protest — right at the heart of the regime.

Most Good Liars videos are simply humorous, but this one is straight-up heartwarming.

Aside, of course, from the American tendency to call everyone we don't like communists. If you look me in the eye and call Donald Trump of all people a communist, you should maybe take a time out from political discussion. Even so, it's heartening to know you aren't alone if you're pissed at the state of the country.

Trump's weird shit plane was nowhere to be seen.