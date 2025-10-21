The solenodon is a rare venomous mammal with a glorious snout

Here's a snouter you have to see to believe! Meet the solenodon, one of the few venomous mammals that exist on this planet. They're small, only about two pounds, and they have fluffy fur, little bitty ears, even tinier eyes, and a gloriously long snout. To me, they kind of look like a cross between an elephant shrew and an opossum, so you know I'm totally in love with the weirdos!

This informative six-minute video by Bizarre Beasts describes the solenodon as an "enigmatic shrew-like creature" that's most likely the largest living venomous terrestrial mammal on earth. They're rare and are only found in the wild on the Caribbean islands of Hispaniola and Cuba. They're nocturnal (the tiny eyes were a dead giveaway!) and are omnivores that eat insects, fruit, small vertebrates, bird eggs, and, really, whatever they can get into their little hands and giant snouts — even poisonous snacks like millipedes.

The video also explains that these bizarre (and adodrable!) creatures inject venom through their lower incisors, unlike venomous snakes who use fangs that are embedded in their upper jaws. While scientists aren't totally sure why they're venomous, they think it's most likely for capturing prey rather than defending themselves from becoming prey. That's because solenodon venom, when injected into a vertebrate, works by slowly lowering the blood pressure of the unfortunate recipient until it dies. In contrast, anti-predator venom typically works by being immediately painful, not through the slow death of lower and lower blood pressure.

Solenodons' closest living relatives are shrews, moles, and hedgehogs, although solenodons broke off from those relatives a whopping 70 million years ago. Several of its shrew relatives are also part of the rare venomous mammal club, but through testing all of their venom, scientists have concluded that the venom in each shrew and in the solenodon is a result of independent evolution rather than a common ancestor, weirdly enough.

Venom and slow death by lowered blood pressure be damned, the snout captured my heart, so it's a 10 out of 10 for me.

Check out the video by Bizarre Beasts, below, to see some solenodons in action, and for the cutest up-close look at a gorgeous solenodon captured on film by photographer Joel Sartore at Parque Zoologico Nacional in the Dominican Republic, click here.

Previously:

• Campaign to saved 'world's weirdest creatures'

• Man handles venomous wheel bug with bare hands while warning of its bite

• Giant venomous flying spiders headed for New York

• Gentleman stings himself with the world's most venomous fish

• This is the world's largest specimen of the world's most venomous spider

• Platypuses: they're venomous, they sweat milk, and turns out they glow in the dark too.

• Paddleboarding pups protect platypus