Warner Bros. Discovery is up for sale. Anyone got $44bn?

For every distressed but influential legacy media company, there is surely a right-wing billionaire desperate to buy power and reach. Warner Bros. Discovery, the money-losing $40bn giant that brings us HBO Max, HBO, HGTV, Discovery Channel, Discovery+, CNN, TBS, Food Network, TNT, Oprah Winfrey Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, DC Comics, Warner Bros. Television Group, Warner Bros. Pictures, TNT Sports, Eurosport, Magnolia Network, Cooking Channel, Warner Bros. Games, Animal Planet, Adult Swim, HLN, Cartoon Network, New Line Cinema, Golf Digest, Travel Channel, Hogar de HGTV, Warner Bros. Pictures Animation, Cartoonito, Quest, Quest Red, TruTV, Cinemax, TVN, Science Channel, American Heroes Channel, Asian Food Network, Bleacher Report, Destination America, Turner Classic Movies, Discovery Family, Boomerang, DMAX, Real Time, Giallo, Frisbee, K2, Nove, Canal 9, Discovery Familia, Space, Discovery Life, Pogo, Tooncast, CNN en Español, Warner TV, and Boing (no relation), is up for sale.

In a press release, the company announced "a review of strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value," which is Wall Street speak for a sale. WBD said it had recently received "unsolicited interest" from "multiple parties for both the entire company and Warner Bros." alone. … Warner Bros. Discovery shared surged on the news, rising more than 10% at the start of trading.

Paramount tried to buy it over the summer, but it didn't work out. To be publicly marketing itself suggests difficulty getting past the bean counters anywhere the sale would have to be accountable to someone. So it will perhaps be sold to someone who is accountable to no-one. Hilariously, the market value of WBD tripped $44bn today on the news, which is what Elon Musk paid for Twitter. But it's still a little short of the $55bn that Saudi Arabia is to pay for Electronic Arts.