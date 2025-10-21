Watch cats hilariously react to thick water for the first time

Watch cats interact with thick water for the first time in this funny video. Thick water is a specially formulated liquid that has a thicker consistency than regular water. It's most commonly used by people who have dysphagia, a medical condition that makes it difficult to swallow thin liquids like water without choking.

Most of the cats in the video have a very similar reaction to the bowl of mysterious, clear goop in front of them. They approach it with caution, and then smell it over and over, trying to decide if they like it or hate it. Ultimately, they end up walking away and looking slightly annoyed at the thick water for being a regular water imposter.

I wonder what exactly gave the thick water away to the cats, since it doesn't smell or taste differently from regular water. Note to self: do not present my cats with thick water. They aren't good sports like the cats in this video, and I think they'd hold it against me for a long time if I tried this.