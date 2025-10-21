Watch the Cranberries' Dolores O'Riordan crush a Fleetwood Mac classic

The Cranberries recorded a cover of Fleetwood Mac's Go Your Own Way on the complete sessions release of their third album, To the Faithful Departed. It was not released as a single and would definitely be considered a deep cut. The studio version is beautiful, but this acoustic cover, recorded for Frances' Europe2, took my breath away, and may have made me cry a little bit.

Dolores O'Riordan's tragic death in 2018 still stings years later. There was no one else like her. She keened and lilted in a haunting mezzo-soprano, infusing their songs with Celtic elements. Her breathy Irish Brogue, ever present in her songs, is even stronger here, with minimal accompaniment.

I ended up doing a deep dive on Dolores' voice and stumbled upon this excellent, detailed analysis by an opera singer of the Cranberries' classic, Zombie. She also discusses the music video for the song and the history behind it.

RIP, Dolores. You are missed.

