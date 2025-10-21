Watch time glow from a real pumpkin with the Halloween clock

The Halloween Clock is a 24-hour clock carved from a real pumpkin. You can see the process video of how it was made here.The result is a digital, online clock that tells you the current time via the time carved into a glowing jack-o-lantern.

It was so much fun to watch the intricate process behind the Halloween clock. Instead of multiple pumpkins being carved at various times, only one pumpkin was used. The pieces of each number were put back in place after each photograph, leaving a small puzzle of pumpkin pieces in place at the very end.

The Halloween clock was made in 2013. Denis Krasulin carved the pumpkin and took the photos, and Andrey Lunyov wrote the code for the site.

