When your billion-dollar condo's skin starts falling off

Meet 432 Park, a troubled super-tall tower in New York that is cracking apart and preparing to drop "concrete hand grenades" on passersby.

New York's most infamous luxury condo is cracking under pressure, literally. Residents report fresh damage to 432 Park's exterior as engineers scramble for answers. The parallels to San Francisco's slowly sinking Millennium Tower are too perfect to ignore: both built to scrape the heavens, both now reminders that gravity, greed, and hubris are irresistible forces.

Developer Harry Macklowe said he wanted an "absolutely pure building" in 432 Park and tapped the Uruguayan modernist architect Rafael Viñoly to help execute that vision. On top of being one of the tallest and slimmest buildings in the world, the perfectly rectilinear tower would also be a stark, clean white. But that signature aesthetic, which apparently helped sell out the building's 125 units for more than $2.5 billion — A-Rod and Jennifer Lopez were among the early buyers — now appears to be the source of some major problems, per the Times. To achieve the color developers wanted would mean "going down a dangerous and slippery path that I believe will eventually lead to failure and lawsuits to come," one director at Viñoly's firm wrote in a July 2012 email to other architects on the project. How prescient.

It turns out that the same additives that give cement its darkened color are also good for durability. During a visit that December by architects, engineers, and developers to a Brooklyn concrete yard, they found the cement mix used in the mock columns riddled with cracks and "bug holes" more than an inch wide. A structural engineer working on the project suggested adding a by-product of coal combustion called fly ash to address the cracks. He was then told that the developers would not accept that fix because it would make the coloring of the façade too dark. The structural engineer replied that the choice was "color or cracks." Later, when cracks emerged after construction started and the cement had been poured, consultants who recommended covering the façade with a rubbery coating to seal the cracks were similarly dismissed. (The extremely slim, rectangular design of the tower apparently isn't helping things, either. 432 Park is facing real stress from wind, one engineer who has studied the building told the Times.)