

Master of real estate fraud, Donald Trump, has destroyed the historic East Wing of the White House without approval or oversight. Naturally, the government has told workers not to take or share photos, as they document crime.

The Orange Felon's Treasury Department has warned federal workers not to take or share photos of the White House East Wing demolition, The Wall Street Journal reports. Marking the beginning of a controversial project to construct a presidential ballroom, this directive comes amid a government shutdown, sparking outrage and constitutional questions. How can Trump start construction without congressional appropriation or oversight? Legal experts say he can not, not lawfully anyway. Under federal appropriations law and the Antideficiency Act, significant structural changes to the White House require congressional funding authorization and oversight by the National Park Service.

"As construction proceeds on the White House grounds, employees should refrain from taking and sharing photographs of the grounds, to include the East Wing, without prior approval from the Office of Public Affairs," the email read, according to the Journal. Demolition crews started the process of tearing down part of the East Wing on Monday to begin construction on the planned ballroom. The Hill

