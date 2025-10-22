A reminder that the news does not reflect reality

Shark encounters notoriously receive press coverage that is wildly out of balance with how rare they actually are. Perhaps unsurprisingly, an analysis comparing US media reports of causes of death and actual causes of death shows that the disparity is not an anomaly.

Our World in Data compared the twelve most common causes of death in 2023, as a percentage of all deaths, to coverage by The New York Times, The Washington Post, and Fox News. Heart attack and cancer are the two most common causes of death, each killing almost a third of Americans every year, but cancer accounted for less the 5% of news stories, and cancer less than 3%. Terrorism was covered in 11% of Fox News stories and 18% of New York Times stories. There were 12 terrorism-related deaths in the United States in 2023. The coverage across the three different outlets did not vary as wildly as one might expect. Fox covered terrorism 10% than the Times, and the Times covered terrorism 7% more than Fox, but other than that, the percentages were similarly unrepresentative across the board.

Image: Our World in Data CC BY

The authors point out that there are a variety of reasons of varying legitimacy for lopsided coverage. Deaths from heart disease and cancer are not new, exciting, or, to most people, interesting. News outlets report what they think people want to hear. Their purpose in publishing this data is not to imply that coverage should be directly proportional to incidence, but to bring awareness to the disparity.

The reason we're doing this analysis is to make you or other readers more aware of this selection bias. The frequency of news coverage doesn't reflect what's happening across millions or billions of people, but it's easy to fall into the trap of thinking it does.

So remember, flying is much safer than driving, and you are very unlikely to be bitten by a shark.

