Barbara Gips, who wrote "In Space No One Can Hear You Scream" tagline, dead at 89

Barbara Gips, dead at 89, was an unsung hero of Hollywood, writing copy for film and television marketing campaigns for decades. But if her name is new to you, you've surely heard her most famous tagline, "In Space No One Can Hear You Scream." Deadline:

The Alien slogan has been named to countless lists of the best movie taglines ever written. New York Times Critic critic Janet Maslin opened her review of Alien writing, "The thing that most made me want to see Alien was that irresistible line they've been using in the ads."

Here's the classic poster, designed by Steve Frankfurt and Philip Gips, Barbara's husband.

Alien (1979)

Were Alien a lesser movie, viewers might have been disappointed that the tagline didn't reflect a specific event in it. They were too busy being terrified; the original trailer is scary even now and surely left audiences then know what they were in for.

A million parodies, pastiches, pilferings…

And it was far from her only compelling tagline.