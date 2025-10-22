Fox host suggests White House honor the most notorious traitor in US history to own the libs

Fox News' Laura Ingraham gleefully suggested that Trump build a "statuary garden" and fill it with Confederates, most notably military failure Robert E. Lee, because people would be upset.

Ingraham ignores the truth about Robert E. Lee, a man who betrayed the United States and attacked it twice, suffering massive losses each time. He ignored his subordinates, had terrible logistics, and demonstrated a deadly reliance on frontal assaults to his own troops' detriment. Lee's actions helped devastate his beloved Virginia, and failed to achieve any lasting strategic victories, ultimately leading to the loss of the war. Only post-war myth-making has placed him on a pedestal and somehow excused his feeble stand on the side of slavery.

Ingraham suggests honoring that as a way to justify Trump's destruction of the East Wing, without approval or oversight, because America needs a ballroom.

Previously:

• Trump has the law broken to honor a traitor, Confederate General Robert E. Lee

• Statue of Robert E. Lee removed from US Capitol building

• Petition circulates to replace Richmond's Robert E. Lee statue with Oderus Urungus of GWAR

• America's National Cathedral removes Confederate windows